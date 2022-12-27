Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a Central Topeka house fire Monday.

Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told 13 NEWS the person was rescued from the home in the 1200 block of SW Lincoln, and taken to the hospital. Another person escaped on their own. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stahl says firefighters responded to the home around 6 p.m., and have brought the fire under control. Fire investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the blaze.

