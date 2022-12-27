Tuesday forecast: Out of the deep freeze with seasonal highs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a week’s worth of unseasonably cold temperatures which brought wind chills colder than -35 at times and highs stuck in the 20s which is near where we should be for lows this time of year, warmer weather returns this afternoon.

Taking Action:

Slick spots could still exist this morning so use caution on the roads.

Enjoy the warmer weather! While confidence in the overall weather pattern is very high of warmer weather moving in, differences in the models do exist on extent of cloud cover this week which could impact temperatures. For example this could mean a high more in the upper 30s today vs warming in the mid 40s.



Dry and mild temperatures will end the month and year as the arctic air mass moves out of the area this morning. While one model is indicating some patchy drizzle or a few showers early Thursday morning and Saturday morning, the next best chance of more measurable rain probably won’t be until Sunday night at the earliest. This means most spots will be dry the rest of the month/year.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Wednesday night will range from mid 30s in north-central KS to mid 40s near I-35 with highs mainly in the mid-upper 50s Thursday afternoon before a weak cold front pushes through. This will lead to highs closer to the upper 40s-low 40s Friday through the weekend.

Monitoring a storm system that will lead to mainly rain Sunday night into Monday with a very low chance that a wintry mix could develop late Monday night if precipitation lingers long enough as the colder air moves in. Models do differ on temperatures Wednesday and Thursday of next week on whether it cools back down to more seasonal temperatures or stays above average.

