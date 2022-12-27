TPD respond to disturbance, find gunshot victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say an individual found with a gunshot wound is in critical condition.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded to a disturbance just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night in the 2000 block of SW 10th St. They found one person with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The individual was taken to the hospital. Detectives remained on scene to investigate.

Anyone with information should contact TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or 785-368-9400, or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.