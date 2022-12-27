Plaza lights to stay on 6 weeks longer as part of centennial celebration

File - The Plaza lights.
File - The Plaza lights.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Evergy Plaza Lights will be staying on for an additional six weeks as part of the County Club Plaza’s centennial celebration.

“It’s our gift to you, Kansas City!” the Plaza posted on Facebook.

Now, the lights will shine through Feb 19.

The Plaza notes that this means they’ll be on for Valentine’s Day. So, feel free to make the lights part of your romantic day.

