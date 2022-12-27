Patrol car crashes Sunday night while responding to collision in Ellsworth County

One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after the patrol vehicle he was driving...
One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after the patrol vehicle he was driving crashed on an Ellsworth County highway, authorities said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after the patrol vehicle he was driving crashed on an Ellsworth County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on K-14 highway, about a half-mile north of Avenue H.

The location was about three miles north of the city of Ellsworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a marked patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated was responding to a collision. The driver lost control of the vehicle -- a 2020 Ford Explorer -- on the ice, and it entered the ditch and rolled one time.

The driver, Adam M. Macy, 27, of Salina, was transported to Ellsworth Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Macy was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
According to Shawnee County Dispatch a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday,...
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
Salina man killed in NW Kansas crash
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 61-year-old Atchison woman was killed in a head-on collision Monday night in Leavenworth...
Atchison woman killed Monday in head-on collision in Leavenworth County
Two Topekans were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday off of...
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike
Next best chance for rain likely not until next year (Sunday night into Monday)
Much warmer today