Patrol car crashes Sunday night while responding to collision in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after the patrol vehicle he was driving crashed on an Ellsworth County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday on K-14 highway, about a half-mile north of Avenue H.

The location was about three miles north of the city of Ellsworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a marked patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated was responding to a collision. The driver lost control of the vehicle -- a 2020 Ford Explorer -- on the ice, and it entered the ditch and rolled one time.

The driver, Adam M. Macy, 27, of Salina, was transported to Ellsworth Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Macy was wearing his seat belt.

