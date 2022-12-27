Monster Buck Classic returns to Topeka in late January

The Monster Buck Classic takes place January 27, 28 & 29 at Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center, with the Monster Buck Classic returning in late January.

Tyler Kirby visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s show. While the monster buck and shed contests and displays are part of the name, Kirby says the event is about all things outdoors. It also includes a 3D archery shoot for kids, an adult indoor archery tournament, cornhole tournament, Fetch-n-Fish dock-diving dogs and fishing display, outdoor displays and vendors.

Special guests scheduled for this year include Don Brewer from TVs Swamp People; Ray Howell, world renowned archery professional and leader of Kicking Bear Ministries; and the country group Wilder Horses in concert Saturday night, Jan. 28.

Tickets are $6 per day or $12 for a three-day pass. Kids get in free. To purchase tickets and find full event information, visit kansasmonsterbucks.com.

