Menu labels encourage people to eat less red meat, study says

A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red...
A new study found adding climate impact labels to foods was an effective strategy to reduce red meat consumption.(Pxhere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study suggests adding climate impact information to menus may encourage people to eat more climate-friendly foods.

The medical journal JAMA published the study Tuesday.

More than 5,000 adults participated in randomized clinical trials where researchers asked them to pick an item from one of three menus.

Two of the menus had high climate impact labels.

Researchers found people were more likely to opt for a more sustainable meal with the labels. They said red labels were the most effective, compared with green.

