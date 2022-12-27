Kansas State Fire Marshal to retire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, December 27 that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years.

Jorgenson will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.

“I thank Doug Jorgenson for his 43 years of public service in Kansas, including 11 years as State Fire Marshal,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “He has worked tirelessly to protect Kansans and property from devastating fires and to support communities in times of loss. His service has been appreciated, and we thank him for making this transition as soon as possible.”

Prior to his role as State Fire Marshal, Jorgenson served four years with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, 28 years as a Special Agent with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, and one year as Director of Alcoholic Beverage Control in the Kansas Department of Revenue.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed serving three governors as the State Fire Marshal for the last 11 years, and most importantly, supporting the state fire service and helping keep the citizens of Kansas safe,” Jorgensen said. “It has been a very rewarding career.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.