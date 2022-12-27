Christmas wrappings and décor: recyclable or trash?

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The tree is getting old and the light strands aren’t as bright as they used to be. Should you recycle them or just toss them in the trash? Some yes and some no.

Bill Sutton is the director of Shawnee County Solid Waste and says the same rules apply to recycling Christmas materials.

“Obviously, we want paper products, we want proper plastic products, and cardboard. Definitely want cardboard,” said Sutton. “Things that we do not want are ornaments, plastic little pieces, the wrapping from the packaging, shiny Christmas wrapping, the cellophane, the foil types, those automatically get discarded as trash. We want strictly paper. No Styrofoam. No gift packaging of any other type.”

Surprisingly, Christmas light strands can be recycled, but not put inside the curbside bins, but taken to the Household Hazardous Waste facility at 131 NE 46th Street.

“If people do want to recycle Christmas lights, we will accept those at the household hazardous waste facility,” said Sutton. “Please do not put those into your curbside bin because those cause huge problems at the recycling center. So just come on out to the Household hazardous waste facility. The ‘moto’ up there is if it has a cord, we’ll recycle it, so we’ll be glad to take it.”

Artificial Christmas trees on the other hand cannot be recycled and must be put in the trash if not reusing.

“Artificial trees are automatically they go into the trash. We cannot recycle those,” said Sutton. “Real trees we’ll take as trash as well if they don’t want to drop them off. They can drop them off at the forestry, they can drop them off at the Zoo, but if they drop them off they have to be free of ornaments, free of lights, free of tinsel, all that stuff.”

Cardboard is always acceptable to recycle, but if it all can’t fit inside your curbside bin then you’re in luck.

“So what we’re doing this year is we’re offering a cardboard only event at the Stormont Vail Events Center from 8-11am or until the trucks are full for cardboard only. So, if they have a lot of cardboard boxes, they can stop by there, drop them off and our guys will take them and then they can go about their day,” said Sutton.

It may be best to arrive at the cardboard bulk event early because like he says, once the trucks are loaded up, the event is over. That is happening Saturday, December 31st from 8-11am.

The Christmas tree drop-off began Monday, December 26th and will be open through January 8th in front of the Topeka Zoo. That is for real trees only and trees must be completely stripped of any decorations.

