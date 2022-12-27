Atchison woman killed Monday in head-on collision in Leavenworth County

A 61-year-old Atchison woman was killed in a head-on collision Monday night in Leavenworth...
A 61-year-old Atchison woman was killed in a head-on collision Monday night in Leavenworth County, authorities said.(KOSA)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Monday night in a head-on collision in Leavenworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of US-73 highway and 179th Street.

The location was about three miles northwest of the city of Leavenworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east in the westbound lanes of US-73 when it collided head-on with a 2005 Ford Escape that was traveling west on the highway.

The Chevrolet pickup truck came to rest on the shoulder of the eastbound lane, while the Ford came to rest in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Deborah Lynn Frans, 61, of Atchison, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Frans was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, identified as Kyle Robert White, 29, of Hiawatha, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The patrol said White was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
According to Shawnee County Dispatch a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday,...
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
Salina man killed in NW Kansas crash
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Two Topekans were taken to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday off of...
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike
Next best chance for rain likely not until next year (Sunday night into Monday)
Much warmer today
2000 block SW 10th St.
TPD investigating gunshot incident as suicide