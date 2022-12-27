Aggieville street parking changes to take effect January 3

(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In preparation for the full operation of the Aggieville parking garage in 2023, several parking enforcement changes will begin taking effect next week in Aggieville as part of an ordinance recently approved by the City Commission.

Beginning January 3, 2023, the Parking Services Division will begin active enforcement of all timed street parking areas and parking lots, including those in both Aggieville and downtown Manhattan.

Currently, street parking is limited to only two hours downtown, so the ordinance that takes effect next week will reduce Aggieville street parking from three hours down to two hours to match this. The first two hours will remain free in the garage as well.

