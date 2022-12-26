TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash

By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning.

Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.

One occupant died from their injuries and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries.

TPD said the deceased individual will not be identified until next of kin notifications can be made.

The incident remains under investigation.

