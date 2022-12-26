Stores prepare for Christmas gift returns this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One day after Christmas and people were already making gift returns at Academy Sports in Topeka.

“I’m here just to exchange the shoes I got for Christmas,” said Catherine Seward. “They’re just a little bit too big so I’m going to get a smaller size.”

Karly Witte said the something along the same lines and is just looking for a different style.

“I’m just exchanging a shirt that my mom bought me for a different style,” said Witte.

Ken Jellison is in the same boat.

“Good gift, just wrong color and size,” said Jellison.

Store Manager Rodney Hollerich says the crowds were expected.

“Pretty decent even for a Monday after,” said Hollerich. “Usually on the Sundays it’s a little bit slower but today’s been a pretty good Monday already.”

Hollerich expects the crowds to thin out some by the middle of this week and expects a similar trend from the previous years gift returns.

“We kind of use numbers from the previous years and just kind of adjust that based off of those trends in that and that’s kind of how we’ve gone in the past and how we’ve properly gotten people scheduled for those returns and that,” said Hollerich.

If you’re looking for an exchange you should know that you don’t always find what you’re looking for but can expect the store to help the best they can.

“We’re going to make sure we get that customer taken care of, we always want to make sure they’re happy coming,” said Hollerich. “The inconvenience is that returns sometimes can be not so great because customers sometimes don’t get exactly what they want, but definitely the returns have been decent and we do definitely want to make sure that the customer is taken care of with that return.”

Academy allows returns up to 60 days after the purchase date. Others large retailers in Topeka like Walmart, Menards or Dillard’s will accept returns between 30 days up to 90 days after the purchase date. When making a return or exchange, you must proof that it is yours or gifted to you by presenting a receipt.

