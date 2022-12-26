Salina woman killed in NW Kansas crash

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina woman was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after she drove off the road and her vehicle flipped upside down.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when she failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. Her vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.

Swanson was pronounced dead at the scene, and according to the crash log, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
One local couple has a dream: to one day soon turn a historic Topeka church camp into an...
Couple plans to turn historic church camp into FASD community
A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week.
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

According to Shawnee County Dispatch a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday,...
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a...
Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop
13 News This Morning Birthday Club: 12-25-2022
13 News This Morning Birthday Club: 12-25-2022