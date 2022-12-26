Salina woman killed in NW Kansas crash

GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina woman was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after she drove off the road and her vehicle flipped upside down.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when she failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. Her vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.

Swanson was pronounced dead at the scene, and according to the crash log, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.