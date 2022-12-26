Rock Creek’s Yanci Spiller commits to Emporia State

By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCK CREEK, Kan. (WIBW) - Rock Creek defensive back/wide receiver Yanci Spiller has committed to play as a defensive back at Emporia State University.

“The players, the coaching staff, were so welcoming. They really made it feel like home. They just had this thing to them where they really made me feel like they really wanted me there,” said Spiller on why he chose Emporia State.

Spiller played a major role in Rock Creek’s dominant 2022 season. He says finally being able to say he’s playing at the next level is a dream come true.

“I’m super excited. It’s always been a dream of mine ever since I was little. To have that opportunity to go, and have a scholarship opportunity as well, to play at the next level is amazing, and I’m blessed,” Spiller said.

