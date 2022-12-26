Monday night forecast: Very cold again tonight, warming trend begins Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This intense cold spell is coming to an end in northeast Kansas. Tonight will be very cold again with lows in the single digits and low teens. Winds are forecast to become southwesterly after midnight, so the air will feel like nearly 0° early Tuesday morning. Other than a few high clouds, a mostly sunny sky is expected on Tuesday. Winds will become breezy at 10 to 20 mph out of the southwest, which should help temperatures warm to the upper 30s to mid 40s during the afternoon, melting most of the remaining snowpack.

Temperatures are forecast to remain near or above freezing Tuesday night, and Wednesday will be much warmer with highs near 50°. Very few clouds are expected, and winds should remain a bit breezy at 10 to 15 mph out of the south. Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the rest of this week with highs in the mid 50s. Dry conditions are anticipated through the weekend with temperatures remaining unseasonably warm.

A storm system will bring increasing rain chances next Monday. Temperatures should remain too warm for any frozen precipitation. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out at this time, but severe weather is not expected.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 12F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

