Monday forecast: Last cold day, seasonal tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a cold front pushes through this morning, this will lead to a quick drop in temperature which will lead to minimal warming through the day as colder air continues to move in. The good news is we just have to get through tomorrow morning before temperatures warm back up (for good) by the afternoon.

Taking Action:

With yesterday evening’s wintry mix, this will create slick spots on the roads especially since many areas were able to warm near or slightly above freezing overnight. With the cold front pushing through this will lead to a flash freeze with any precipitation that started to melt. Use caution on roads today. Bundle up today and tonight but warmer weather is going to be moving in by tomorrow afternoon.

Overall this week will be much nicer compared to last week however there are differences in the models on how much cloud cover there will be each day so this will be fine tuned throughout the week. It will also be windy for most of this week with gusts at 20-35 mph today through Thursday before relaxing for Friday and Saturday.

Normal High: 41/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing clouds this afternoon. A few flurries can’t be ruled out this morning however accumulation is not expected. Temperatures will be steady and/or rise in the upper teens to low 20s by 3pm for most areas. Winds NW/N 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper single digits to low teens this evening with light to calm winds but as winds shift to the south 5-10 mph toward sunrise, temperatures may be closer to the low-mid teens by 7am.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs will remain in the 40s and 50s through the holiday weekend with lows in the 30s and even 40s especially Wednesday night before cooling back down in the 20s in some areas both Saturday and Sunday morning. As for precipitation, models are backing off on the rain for Friday night into Saturday but will keep a rain chance in on Friday night for consistency purposes. Leaning more toward Sunday night into Monday for a better chance. Again this will likely be rain and not snow.

