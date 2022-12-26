Christmas night forecast: Wintry mix tonight, cold Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A light wintry mix is moving through Northeast Kansas this evening. Expect a light dusting of snow east of Highway 75, a wintry mix/sleet between Topeka and Manhattan and points north/south, and a glaze of ice west of Manhattan and again points north/south of there. There may be some slick spots Monday morning, but any amounts that fall will be light. Give extra time on the roads if you are out Monday morning.

Tonight: Light band of a wintry mix ending before midnight. Lows in the mid teens. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with flurries possible. Highs in the low 20s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40º. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

The wintry mix should move out of the area before midnight, but a few flurries cannot be ruled out on Monday. A reinforcing shot of colder air is forecast to drop afternoon highs to the low 20s on Monday. A brisk northwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will produce single-digit wind chills throughout much of the day.

The cold is coming to an end. Tuesday will see a breezy south wind and temperatures will rebound to around 40 degrees under mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Wednesday will continue to warm to around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies continuing. We will see a few more clouds Thursday afternoon and strong south winds with temperatures in the upper 50s ahead of our next cold front.

A cold front will come through late Thursday and drop temperatures closer to 50 degrees going into the last weekend of 2022. There is a chance for rain showers Friday night into Saturday and again on Sunday night into next Monday. Both chances are low at this time and both would fall as rain with temperatures forecast to be in the mid 40s during the days next weekend and in the low to mid 30s during the overnights at that time.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

