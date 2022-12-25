TPD arrest aggravated robbery suspect

Christopher R. Johnson-Wettengel
Christopher R. Johnson-Wettengel(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police have arrested a suspect who is accused of robbing a business in North Topeka earlier this month.

According to law enforcement officials, TPD was investigating a report of a business robbery that occurred on December 1 at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd.

Through the investigation, the suspect was identified as Christopher Johnson-Wettengel, 36, of Topeka. TPD said he was taken into custody on Saturday, December 24 and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

  • Aggravated Robbery
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Theft

