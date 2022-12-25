Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th.
A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Sheriff Morse says Frank Allen Newton, 50, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges:
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of a hallucinogenic drug
- distribution of a depressant
- possession of drug paraphernalia
