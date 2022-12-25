Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Sheriff Morse says Frank Allen Newton, 50, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on the following charges:

possession of methamphetamine

possession of a hallucinogenic drug

distribution of a depressant

possession of drug paraphernalia

