Topeka church holds Christmas Eve services

(Phil Anderson)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First Lutheran Church was one of many area churches holding Christmas Eve services on Saturday.

The holiday service kicked off with some special Christmas prelude music.

Members of the Church council greeted folks as they began to fill in the seats.

Senior Pastor of First Lutheran Church Jenny Jackson began the service with some words on the meaning of Christmas, and the importance of community during this time of the year.

One member of the Church’s committee who was in attendance this evening said he was excited to be able to spend the day at a place where everyone feels like they have a sense of belonging.

”Christmas is one of the holiest days on the Christian calendar, that along with Easter. We celebrate the birth of Jesus, who Christians revere as the son of God.”

First Lutheran Church is located at 1234 Southwest Fairlawn and they will also be holding their Christmas Day communion Sunday morning at 10.

