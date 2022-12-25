Sunday forecast: Very cold start to Christmas Day, light wintry mix possible this evening

Windy and cold on Monday with flurries possible
Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s under increasing clouds
By Josh Duncan
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures are in the single digits again this morning, but with very light winds, wind chills are not much of a concern. Abundant sunshine this morning will help temperatures warm to the upper 20s to low 30s later today. Clouds should begin to increase this afternoon ahead of a weak storm system on track to arrive this evening. A light wintry mix is expected to develop and move into northeast Kansas after 4 PM. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all possible. The precipitation will not last long, but a dusting of snow/sleet and a light glaze of ice could lead to slick road conditions this evening. Use extra caution if you plan to be driving this evening.

A dusting of snow and sleet possible this evening
A light glaze of ice possible this evening
The wintry mix should move out of the area before midnight, but a few flurries cannot be ruled out on Monday. A reinforcing shot of colder air is forecast to drop afternoon highs to the low to mid 20s on Monday. A brisk northwesterly wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will produce single-digit wind chills throughout much of the day.

Wind chills near 0° Monday morning
Monday’s cold blast does not look to last for long. Temperatures are expected to finally warm above freezing on Tuesday, and highs will be in the 40s and 50s for the rest of next week. A storm system may bring rain showers to northeast Kansas Friday night into early Saturday.

8 Day Forecast
Christmas Day: Clouds increasing late. High 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the evening with minor accumulations possible. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Flurries possible. High 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

