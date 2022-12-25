Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway.(JCSO)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.

The rear-seat passenger, Michael Shawn Herrick, 47, of Manhattan, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Herrick was booked for the following:

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • identity theft
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • interference with law enforcement

Herrick was also wanted on two outstanding Geary County warrants.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
One local couple has a dream: to one day soon turn a historic Topeka church camp into an...
Couple plans to turn historic church camp into FASD community
A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week.
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
Bibles in a church pew
Christmas morning church service
Pride flag (FILE)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
Santa bringing gifts to patients at UVA Children's Hospital
Santa Claus visits patients and families at UVA Children’s Hospital