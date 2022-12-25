Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.
The rear-seat passenger, Michael Shawn Herrick, 47, of Manhattan, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.
Herrick was booked for the following:
- possession of methamphetamine
- identity theft
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- interference with law enforcement
Herrick was also wanted on two outstanding Geary County warrants.
