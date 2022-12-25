Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.

The rear-seat passenger, Michael Shawn Herrick, 47, of Manhattan, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Herrick was booked for the following:

possession of methamphetamine

identity theft

possession of drug paraphernalia

interference with law enforcement

Herrick was also wanted on two outstanding Geary County warrants.

