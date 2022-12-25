Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln.

Dispatch would not say what time the call came out, or any other details regarding the incident. Dispatch also would not say whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the fire.

According to a Facebook message from a viewer, a GoFundMe was created for the victim of the fire. In the GoFundMe it states that the fire was started by a space heater.

