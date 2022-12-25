Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning

According to Shawnee County Dispatch a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday,...
According to Shawnee County Dispatch a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln.

Dispatch would not say what time the call came out, or any other details regarding the incident. Dispatch also would not say whether or not anyone was injured or killed in the fire.

According to a Facebook message from a viewer, a GoFundMe was created for the victim of the fire. In the GoFundMe it states that the fire was started by a space heater.

Check back with 13NEWS as more information will be posted as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
One local couple has a dream: to one day soon turn a historic Topeka church camp into an...
Couple plans to turn historic church camp into FASD community
A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week.
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department held a memorial Saturday to remember...
LMPD remembers fallen officer Det. Deidre Mengedoht 4 years after her death
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
Fire destroys trailer in Henderson
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians
Westy’s holds annual free Christmas meal for hungry Memphians
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on...
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search