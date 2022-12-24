TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be another frigid night for Christmas Eve night but the good news is winds should be light enough to where the wind chill won’t be as much of a factor compared to Friday night/Saturday morning. It gets warmer for Christmas Day with a brief cool down Monday before getting above freezing starting Tuesday.

Taking Action:

Bundle up if you’re going to be out tonight. While it will be relatively warmer especially with respect to wind chills, it could still get down to as cold as -7 by Sunday morning.

Monitoring a wintry mix Sunday evening that could lead to slick roads through Monday.



Once we get through a couple more days, warmer weather will move back in on the final days of 2022 and likely will continue to begin 2023. This includes lows for several nights next week above freezing before cooling back down for New Year’s weekend.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the single digits (similar to Saturday morning) with wind chills as cold as -7 thanks to winds only around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SW/S 5-15 mph.

Last 6 years in Topeka for Christmas (WIBW)

Christmas Climatology, cold for this year (WIBW)

A wintry mix will move in from north to south Sunday evening which would lead to slick spots on roads. Temperatures in the evening may remain fairly steady in the upper 20s-low 30s but after midnight through Monday morning a cold front starts to push through leading to temperatures in the mid teens to mid 20s from north to south by sunrise and highs only in the low-mid 20s for Monday afternoon with decreasing clouds.

Temperatures cool back down in the low teens with some single digits possible for Tuesday morning before getting above freezing Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be a factor for most of next week with gusts 20-30 mph everyday although may not be quite as bad Friday.

Rain chances return Friday night into Saturday morning with Saturday night in the upper 20s-low 30s for New Year’s Eve night.

