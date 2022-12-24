St. Marys QB Keller Hurla commits to Washburn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Marys senior quarterback Keller Hurla is headed to play football for Washburn University after graduation.

The standout QB led the Bears to their first ever 1A State Title in November. He put on a stellar season, throwing for over 2600 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, along with rushing nearly 1300 yards and 25 scores.

“It felt unbelievable,” said Hurla when asked about winning state. “It’s something that I’ve dreamed of ever since I was a little kid. To get the job done, especially the way that we did it, I think there’s no better ending to that season. It was just one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”

Hurla chose Washburn for its academics, winning culture in the football program, and he loved the idea of being close to home.

“Their football team, they’ve had a lot of success as of late. And I want to be part of a winning culture, and I think that’s what they’re building there at Washburn,” Hurla said. “Being able to see my family and just be around them, be able to watch my little brother and little sister play here at St. Marys, I think that’ll be really nice.”

Hurla said he looks forward to having this weight off his shoulders, and being able to enjoy the rest of basketball season with the Bears.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.