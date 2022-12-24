Small fire at dry cleaner in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - At 4:19 a.m. Friday morning, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Stickels Cleaners at 714 N. 12th St. for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained within 10 minutes of arrival. A total of 16 firefighters responded on 6 fire apparatus with the last units clearing at around 5:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The building is an approximately 400 sq ft accessory structure to the main building used for dry cleaning operations. Loss is estimated at $10,000 for the building and equipment. The owner is listed as Stickels Inc., and the resident agent is Brian Gieber of Manhattan. For LLC or other business: The fire cause is accidental due to thawing operations being conducted.

Crews also responded just before midnight to Ascension Via Christi Hospital located at 1823 College Ave. for an extinguished structure fire. Crews found a fire that was extinguished next to a boiler in a mechanical room. The fire cause was accidental due to a malfunction of the boiler. A damage estimate is not available at this time.

