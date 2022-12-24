Saturday forecast: Dangerous cold ends today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures are still very cold this morning, but thanks to much lighter winds, wind chills are no longer dangerously low. Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20s today under a mostly sunny sky with light winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Later today, wind chills are expected to climb above 0° for the first time in over 50 hours across much of northeast Kansas. Although still cold, the air will feel 40-50° warmer this afternoon than Thursday afternoon.

Tonight will be very cold for Santa’s arrival with temperatures falling to the single digits above and below zero. Winds should remain light, so wind chills are not expected to be much of a factor. With lots of sunshine, temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 20s to low 30s on Christmas Day. However, clouds will begin to increase during the afternoon ahead of an approaching storm system that is expected to bring a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the area Sunday evening. Any accumulations should be minor, but road conditions may become slick.

Light wintry mix possible Sunday evening (WIBW)

The bulk of the precipitation will be moving out by midnight Sunday night, but a few flurries are possible throughout the day Monday with highs in the upper 20s. Temperatures should finally climb above freezing in Topeka on Tuesday. An even bigger warmup is on the way for the middle of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows above freezing. A storm system may bring increasing chances of rain by the end of next week, but uncertainty is currently too high to include any precipitation in the official forecast.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 4F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Christmas Day: Clouds increasing late. High 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Light mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain with minor accumulations possible. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Flurries possible. High 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

