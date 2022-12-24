Lawmakers release $15 million for development of south-central Kansas mental health hospital

TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders joined with Gov. Laura Kelly to unanimously endorse allocation of $15 million for planning of a minimum 50-bed psychiatric hospital likely to be located in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services asked the State Finance Council to release cash for development of the state’s third hospital for the seriously mentally ill. State hospitals at Larned in western Kansas and Osawatomie in eastern Kansas have been overwhelmed by demand for services.

Nearly 20% of patients admitted to the state hospitals in Osawatomie and Larned come from Sedgwick County. The volume of mentally ill patients in emergency rooms at Wichita hospitals has become so great the safety of nurses and staff has been questioned. Sedgwick County Jail inmates wait months for mental health evaluations at the state hospitals.

“I understand the need down there. It needs to be done,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican who voted for the allocation.

Rep. Troy Waymaster, a Republican from Bunker Hill and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said there was consensus the state should work toward locating a 50-bed facility in the Wichita region. He said property selected for the project, whether the plan required new construction or renovation of an existing building, should have space for expansion because 50 beds ought to be considered a minimum.

“How that might look is very much open to discussion as we move forward,” said Kelly, who begins her second term as governor in January.

The Osawatomie hospital is being enlarged to 218 beds, while the facility in Larned has a 525-bed capacity.

Scott Brunner, deputy secretary for hospitals and facilities at KDADS, requested release of $15 million set aside by the 2022 Legislature for the exclusive purpose of improving in-patient psychiatric services in south-central Kansas. He said no site had been selected, but locations were scouted.

Brunner said an interim legislative committee recommended the State Finance Council dedicate $15 million to complete planning stages and other work on the hospital initiative in 2023.

“We appreciate the committee’s work and diligence in asking really good questions, bringing people together to raise the issue,” he said.

Brunner said discussion about next steps would occur at the same time Wichita State University and the University of Kansas embarked on a proposed $300 million shared biomedical education and research campus in downtown Wichita.

He said release of the $15 million wouldn’t compromise potential of the new state hospital being part of a downtown health corridor. It might be necessary for the Legislature to clarify whether a portion of the money could be used to contract with Wichita hospitals to temporarily increase the number of in-patient beds for people in crisis, he said.

