Holton woman dies in weather related accident

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening.

Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.

In a release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it stated that Prine struck a truck that belonged to a first responder who was already on the scene responding to an accident that had occurred due to the slick conditions. Prine was quickly taken to Stormont Vail Regional Medical Center by Jackson County EMS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
One fatal after fire near Topeka Rescue Mission
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week.
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
Cindy Branson gives her mom, Beverly, a kiss on the cheek during a recent visit at Stormont...
Daughter grateful that, even in stressful time, health care workers go above and beyond

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 12-24-22
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 12-24-22
St. Marys QB Keller Hurla commits to Washburn
St. Marys QB Keller Hurla commits to Washburn
The Jeff Kready family brings their holiday musical stylings to the Topeka Performing Arts...
Holiday Spectacular at TPAC
One local couple has a dream: to one day soon turn a historic Topeka church camp into an...
Couple plans to turn historic church camp into FASD community