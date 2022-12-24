Holton woman dies in weather related accident

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening.

Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.

In a release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it stated that Prine struck a truck that belonged to a first responder who was already on the scene responding to an accident that had occurred due to the slick conditions. Prine was quickly taken to Stormont Vail Regional Medical Center by Jackson County EMS.

