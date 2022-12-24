Chiefs beat Seahawks on Christmas Eve

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs won their third straight game on Sunday, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 24-10.

Kansas City was the first to get on the board, as Patrick Mahomes sent a slick toss to Kadarius Toney who weaved through traffic in the redzone for an 8 yard touchdown with 6:41 left in the first quarter.

The Chiefs defense was phenomenal in the first quarter, not allowing a single first down.

George Karlaftis came up big at the start of the second quarter with a sack on Geno Smith, continuing the strong defensive showing.

The Chiefs then added to their lead as Mahomes found Jerick McKinnon for a 9 yard touchdown pass. The running back continues to impress this season, scoring his sixth touchdown of the month.

Kansas City made it 14-0 with 8:56 remaining in the second quarter. With 2:40 remaining, Harrison Butker made a 47 yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-0.

Seattle finally got on the board in the last seconds of the first half with a 22 yard field goal to make it 17-3 heading into the locker rooms.

Both teams were held scoreless throughout the third quarter. Juan Thornhill came up big with an interception in the endzone to stop the Seahawks from scoring about halfway through the fourth.

Mahomes capped off a five play, 80 yard drive with a three yard scramble for a touchdown to make the lead 24-3 with just under five minutes left in the game.

The Seahawks would answer with a 6 yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Noah Fant just before the two minute warning to cut the Chiefs lead to 24-10.

The Chiefs are now 12-3 on the season, and will be at home once again to host the Broncos on New Years Day. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

