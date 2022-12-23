Weather closes Zoo Lights Friday but tickets still good

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to the winter storm that tore through the area, the Topeka Zoo has decided to not open Zoo Lights on Friday due to the brisk winter storm that came through Topeka on Thursday, December 22, but there is still a chance for residents to enjoy the Zoo Lights.

The Topeka Zoo will not open its popular Zoo Lights attraction on Friday, December 23, to ensure the safety of its staff members and guests. However, according to the Topeka Zoo, anyone who bought pre-purchased tickets for dates between December 20 and December 28 can use them at any time or date for the remainder of Zoo Lights, so Topekans can still see the Zoo Lights before the final day on Wednesday, December 28.

Residents can still purchase Zoo Light tickets online or at the front gate.

