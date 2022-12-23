Salvation Army’s Warming Center provides relief for many

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many residents have been left with no heat during the freezing temperatures, but a local organization is helping the community stay warm.

The Salvation Army, located at 1320 SE 6th St., is providing a warming center for families in the city from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cameron Taylor, emergency assistance case manager, said providing these services for the community is the right thing to do.

“Being able to support the community and those folks that are having to deal with the extreme cold weather,” said Taylor. “It’s an opportunity for them to get warm, stay warm, bless them that way.”

The warming center is also serving hot meals Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. for all families. Taylor said the lunches are a great way to provide resources for those who need that extra help during times like this.

“Being able to build relationships with people,” said Taylor. “Being able to see them not suffer.”

Many benefit from these services, like Sonja Beg-His-Own, who brings her nieces and nephews to the center for meals. Sonja says it helps her family a lot, but bringing them to the center teaches them an important message.

“Don’t feel shame,” said Beg-His-Own. “Especially during the holidays, money out of the pocket. We do the best we can, but this, this helps out a lot. I’m very thankful for it. That’s why I pass the knowledge on to these guys as much as I can.”

The Salvation Army Warming Center operates until 4 p.m., but Taylor encourages the community to check other valuable resources around town, like the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo.

