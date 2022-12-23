Pipeline Update: Restart plan of pipeline segment approved

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - TC Energy, the company in charge of the Keystone Pipeline, has released an update saying that the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHSMA) has approved a restarting plan for the pipeline segment that spilled on December 7.

TC Energy says it will now begin a process “to support the safe restart of the segment.” Over the next few days, the responding agencies will conduct more inspections and testing to ensure the safe restart of the “Cushing Segment.”

TC Energy did also say that on-site activities will continue despite cold temperatures, however, efforts may be slow as the equipment is affected by colder temperatures.

In its update, TC Energy also wanted to thank everyone for their help to resolve the oil leak and thanked everyone for working during the Holidays, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), PHMSA, and other local, state, and federal agencies.

