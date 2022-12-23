Ottawa man pleads guilty counts of rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor

Ernest F. Ingram, 22, of Ottawa, has decided to plead guilty to counts of rape and furnishing...
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty to counts of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes on Thursday, December 22.

Information from the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office says that Ernest F. Ingram, 22, of Ottawa, has decided to plead guilty to rape (level-one felony) and furnishing alcohol to a minor (level-9 felony).

Ingram’s charges stem from incidents that happened on or between September 20 through September 22, 2021. Allegedly Ingram was at a Lawrence residence in the 400 block of North St. where he allegedly raped a child younger than 18, who was said by the district attorney’s office, unable to give consent due to consuming alcohol provided by Ingram.

For rape, Ingram faces up to 22 and a half years in prison and up to seven months for giving alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The plea deal calls for the sentences to be served consecutively.

Sentencing has been scheduled on February 8, 2023, at the Douglas Co. Judicial and Law Enforcement Center.

