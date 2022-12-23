Manhattan resource center helps those people in need

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the below zero temps many people are looking for a place to stay and be cozy. “Be Able Community Center” is a non-profit resource center that has been open for almost three years now.

Executive director of the center, Scott Voos, said he wanted to make a place for people to be themselves and have a home-type atmosphere.

“There really wasn’t a place where people could go and just be themselves without really standing out and putting a lot of attention on themselves, so that’s what we do. Every day we open up our doors at 8 o’clock in the morning and we really know who’s going to walk in the door,” said Voos.

Seeing around 40 people a day, Voos said it means a lot to be able to provide them shelter on cold days like today.

“Just having a place where you can get indoors from the cold does mean everything and so you couple that with incorporating really solid connections around people mentor positions, opportunities for employment, warm food.”

Voos said you see people from all different walks that stop in and he loves to have this organization to help others.

“For me, I don’t really even look at this like a job for me it’s a calling the good Lord provided me with this vision and I’m literally just waking up feeling blessed to be able to have this type of organization for other people,” said Voos.

Voos said they have from 10 to 15 volunteers that come in on their own time as the organization also accepts donations of clothing and food for the center.

