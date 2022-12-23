Lawrence police officer recovering from injuries suffered in fire response

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department said one of its officers is recovering after being injured in a house fire Thursday morning.

LPD said the officer, along with three others, entered the home after spotting a vehicle in the driveway and seeing nobody outside the home.

The officer received hospital treatment for smoke inhalation and has since been released. No one was inside the home.

Lawrence Fire says firefighters extinguished the flames. They’re working to find a cause.

Below is footage from officers’ body cams captured just after 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Brookside.

