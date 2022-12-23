Kansas takes down Harvard to close out nonconference play

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 4 Kansas men’s basketball sealed a 68-54 victory over Harvard at Allen Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

The Jayhawks capped off their nonconference schedule with a 11-1 record. They remain undefeated at home.

Three Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by Jalen Wilson’s 21 points, followed by Kevin McCullar Jr’s 14 points and 11 rebounds.

KU will take a brief break before starting Big 12 play on December 31. They’ll host Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse at 1:00 p.m.

