Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Davis
Topeka man sentenced for sexual assault of child family member, other minor
The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Evergy outage
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
Crews rescue a hunter who got stranded on Milford Lake on Dec. 22, 2022.
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours

Latest News

Due to the winter storm that tore through the area, the Topeka Zoo has decided to not open Zoo...
Weather closes Zoo Lights Friday but tickets still good
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill