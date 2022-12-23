Friday forecast: Staying cold but with sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While temperatures will be getting relatively warmer through the holiday weekend, it will remain cold especially at night and the morning hours. Roads continue to be slick in several areas so if you do have to be out, give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Taking Action:

Limit your outdoor exposure through Saturday morning with wind chills remaining below zero the entire time. The worst of it will be this morning with wind chills will likely be -20 to -30 but some areas may be in the -30 to -35 range. Frostbite could occur in less than 15 minutes on exposed skin with these wind chills. Link for latest road conditions across the region can be found here: https://www.wibw.com/page/popular-links/ List of closings here: https://www.wibw.com/weather/closings/ Submit your pictures here: https://www.wibw.com/page/weather-pictures/

While roads may be better today vs yesterday, you should still use caution because there are several roads especially side streets and parking lots that will still have a layer of snow/ice on them. Winds will remain strong today leading to snow continuing to blow around.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 22 (WIBW)

Today: Few clouds this morning mainly along and east of HWY 75 otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper single digits to mid teens. Winds NW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph. Wind chills remain below zero in the single digits and teens this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows between -1 to 5. Winds NW 15-30 mph. Wind chills will range from -30 to -20.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds NW 10-15, gusts around 25 mph. Wind chills will be able to get in the single digits above zero. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game wind chills will range from -15 in the morning to 2 by the end of the game. The sun will help but make sure you’re dressed for the frigid weather.

Christmas Sunday: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds SW/S 5-15 mph. Wind chills will start out slightly below zero in the morning but warm into the teens by the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of precipitation Sunday night. Right now will keep it snow but there is a chance for a wintry mix. Whatever it ends up being it may produce a few slick spots on the roads for Monday but accumulation is expected to be minimal. Keep checking back for updates on details. Monday will also come with a cold front that will lead to minimal warming during the day with highs stuck in the 20s.

It warms back up Tuesday with teens in the morning but warming in the upper 30s-low 40s in the afternoon and it continues to warm the rest of the week. There is uncertainty on if there’s going to be precipitation or not with inconsistencies in the models but it does look like a better chance for rain next weekend for New Year’s.

