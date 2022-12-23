Fatal Fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -One person has died in a fire that took place at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission early Friday morning.
Topeka Police said they spotted a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River.
When responders put out the fire, they discovered a dead body inside the structure of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
