Fatal Fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission

One fatal after fire near Topeka Rescue Mission
One fatal after fire near Topeka Rescue Mission(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -One person has died in a fire that took place at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission early Friday morning.

Topeka Police said they spotted a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River.

When responders put out the fire, they discovered a dead body inside the structure of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Davis
Topeka man sentenced for sexual assault of child family member, other minor
The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Evergy outage
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year
Crews rescue a hunter who got stranded on Milford Lake on Dec. 22, 2022.
Geary Co. officials rescue hunter stranded in icy water for two hours

Latest News

Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
Daughter grateful that, even in stressful time, health care workers go above and beyond
Cindy Branson gives her mom, Beverly, a kiss on the cheek during a recent visit at Stormont...
Daughter grateful that, even in stressful time, health care workers go above and beyond