Daughter grateful that, even in stressful time, health care workers go above and beyond

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It can be easy to complain about things, which is why one Topeka woman wanted to be sure to recognize the team making a tough time for her family a little bit easier.

Beverly Branson, 77, first fell ill in October.

“We thought she was having seizures,” her daughter Cindy Branson recalled.

Cindy Branson brought her mom to Stormont Vail’s emergency room. It turned out that the seizures were actually her heart pausing.

“Just being a daughter and seeing your mom’s heart monitor hit zero and red is horrifying,” she said. “It still gets to me.”

What got her though it, she says, are the people she encountered on her mom’s care team.

“The nurses just walked in the room like a breath of fresh air. They called their EP cardiology team that literally came in like a NASCAR pit crew. Dr. Moole and Dr. Shah were the doctors over her. If it hadn’t been for them pretty much grounding me back to reality she was going to be okay, I would have been one of their patients really quick,” Cindy said.

Cindy felt so strongly about the care her mother received, she wrote Stormont a letter naming as many people as she could remember by name.

“People want to complain. They want to be ugly. They want to tear everybody down. I think people need to know, in the midst of all the bad, there are some pretty amazing people, and they need to know that,” she said.

Stormont Vail Dr. Vishnu Moole, who was one of Beverly’s doctors, admits this has been a stressful few years for health care workers. He said they have had to deal with changing protocols and guidelines themselves, while also explaining them to patients and families. He said letters like the one Cindy sent are special.

“The family, when they’re going through a lot and they take a minute of their time to write us a letter and show us gratitude, it definitely motivates us to come back and work harder,” he said.

Dr. Moole said the positive feedback is a reflection of a strong team, who work to support each other as they care for patients.

“The three things I go by usually are communication, trust and respect. If you communicate with the patient well enough, they obviously trust you and respect you,” he said. “Trying to be as transparent as possible makes the patient understand what’s going on in simple language.”

Beverly was able to go home for a few weeks, before returning to the hospital with pneumonia. Cindy says dementia makes her mom’s care even more challenging, but the staff doesn’t miss a stride.

“She doesn’t always remember who’s there or why they’re there, but they reiterate things to her, they ask questions,” she said.

No matter what happens next, Cindy said she is grateful the health care workers are there.

“I’m just very blessed that in the national shortage we have of health care providers and staff all the way across the board, that they’re able to care for their patients and they give amazing care,” she said. “I myself am beyond grateful for all of them.”

