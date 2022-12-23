Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building

A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week.
A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building.

A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week.

The state has previously said the project to tear the building down. Construction to restore it as a three-story structure is slated to begin in March 2024, with an expected completion date in May 2025. The state has also said the project is already funded.

A group opposing the rebuild has taken to legal action to prevent the project.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Davis
Topeka man sentenced for sexual assault of child family member, other minor
The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
Family & pets escape with lives as fire destroys home
Evergy outage
Hundreds without power on one of coldest afternoons of the year

Latest News

Live at Five
Extreme Wind Chill Again Tonight
Extreme Wind Chill Again Tonight
Manhattan center helps people stay warm
Manhattan center helps people stay warm
The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen