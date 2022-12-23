Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building.

A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week.

The state has previously said the project to tear the building down. Construction to restore it as a three-story structure is slated to begin in March 2024, with an expected completion date in May 2025. The state has also said the project is already funded.

A group opposing the rebuild has taken to legal action to prevent the project.

