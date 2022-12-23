15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development.

15 Kansas projects will be receiving HEAL funds for their respective projects. The total amount of funds being allocated to the projects is $773,000.

In 2021, HEAL was created in partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation and the Department of Commerce. According to Governor Kelly’s office, 32 commercial buildings were restored during the first round of HEAL grants awarded. Governor Kelly’s office said that with the help of this program, re-building these buildings can create more downtown investment opportunities and expand communities.

“I have long believed that when you make downtowns attractive, safe places to be, more businesses, better jobs, and greater community follow,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “That’s why my administration has worked to bring life back into our town squares by resurrecting the Kansas Main Street program and by pursuing this partnership with the Patterson Family Foundation.”

Here are the 2022 HEAL grants recipients:

Cheyenne Center for Creativity, Cheyenne County – $29,000

City of Arkansas City, Cowley County – $45,500

City of Bonner Springs, Wyandotte County – $75,000

City of Corning, Nemaha County – $75,000

City of Meriden, Jefferson County – $33,950

City of Ottawa, Franklin County – $75,000

City of White Cloud, Doniphan County – $25,000

Go! Augusta, Butler County – $30,000

Main Street Dodge City, Ford County – $23,273

Overbrook Community Foundation, Osage County – $33,700

Revitalize YC, Woodson County – $75,000

Russell PRIDE Inc., Russell County – $52,000

Seneca Downtown Impact Inc., Nemaha County – $75,000

Solomon Valley Economic Development, Mitchell County – $75,000

Sylvan Senior Center, Lincoln County – $50,400

“Active downtown areas give a sense of place to small communities,” said Lindsey Patterson Smith, President of the Patterson Family Foundation. “We were happy to join the Department of Commerce and its partners in helping create new opportunities through revitalization.”

HEAL will open its spring 2023 round on February 15 and will close on March 31. There will also be an online seminar on Thursday, February 2, 2023, via Zoom at 11:00 a.m. to offer information about HEAL grants to interested parties. Click HERE to register for the webinar and to learn more about the spring 2023 HEAL program.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.