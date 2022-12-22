Wednesday’s Child - Carson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of us might have a Christmas wish, and our Wednesday’s Child is no different!

Carson is a young man, in foster care, who’s hoping for the gift of family through adoption.

Personality plus! Two words that pop into our minds when we take a look at 11-year old Carson. Always with a smile on his face, Carson is an active kid who likes to run, climb and play outside. He especially like to shoot some hoops and play basketball.

When it comes to school, Carson is a fan of reading and listening to audio books. Right now, his favorite set of books is the Magic Tree House.

When he grows up, Carson would like to be a police officer. But until he can join the force, he needs to join a loving, forever family.

Carson would fit best with parents who are patient and understanding; and provide the structure he needs to thrive. Most of all, he wishes to be adopted by a family who will love him unconditionally and be there for him no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kid, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

