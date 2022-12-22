Unborn baby killed after expectant mom, 9 months pregnant, shot in back

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police are investigating a shooting in South Carolina that killed a man and killed a pregnant woman’s unborn child.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the woman was nine months pregnant and shot in the back. Although she survived, her unborn baby did not.

Officers were called to the Cardinal Glenn apartments around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of gunshots.

By the time police arrived, the two shooting victims had already been taken to the hospital. Witnesses told officers that the man and woman were getting inside their car when a suspect approached them and shot them.

The male victim, identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Goode, was shot in the leg and died at the hospital Wednesday morning.

The female victim was shot in the back and suffered non-life-threatening injuries but lost her unborn child.

Police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Javier Williams. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with murder.

Records show Williams had just bailed out of jail on Monday, the day prior to the shooting, for gun and drug charges that he received a few days before.

On Wednesday, Williams appeared in court where a judge told him he could face the death penalty for the murder charge. He also faces a total of up to 45 years in prison for other charges related to the shooting, including attempted murder and possession of a machine gun.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered...
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
Jonathan Sibert
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
Brandon Davis
Topeka man sentenced for sexual assault of child family member, other minor
FILE
Gov. closes state office buildings in Shawnee Co. due to winter weather

Latest News

Inside the vehicle, they found 22-year-old Zachary Engren driving and 20-year-old Jillian...
Sheriff: Couple charged after toddler found in ‘filthy’ car with cockroaches, reptiles, drugs, gun
Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
Judge: FTX founder Bankman-Fried can post $250M bond
Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
Trump’s taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents
Kansas Statehouse
Kansas Senator Hawk announces January retirement
A classroom that previously was used for girls sits empty in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Dec....
Taliban minister defends ban on women’s university studies