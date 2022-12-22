Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Loyd Hager, 72, of Clay Center, had been headed north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when the vehicle was hit while turning west onto Madison Rd.

RCPD noted that Hager was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander driven by Susan Schindler, 62, of Manhattan, that had been headed south on Tuttle Creek Blvd. It said Schindler was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.

Officials indicated that Schindler and a passenger in her vehicle, Matthew Schindler, 61, of Manhattan, were both taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of chest and back pain.

RCPD said Hager was issued a citation for making an unsafe turn.

