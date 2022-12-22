Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon.

“Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.

“Well we filled up the gas tank and made sure we had some kitty litter in the car, blankets for anybody that’s gonna get cold and just tried to stay alert while we’re out on the road,” says Highfill.

“We do have some dry food in case of anything, like water, bread all that stuff but it’s not easy, I know. It’s going to be very cold so try to be inside, in the heat,” says truck driver, Ahmed Abdi.

With 16 years of experience, truck driver, David Witt says if you’re having a hard time driving through a snow storm just pull over.

“Drive safe and if you can’t handle it pull over. Don’t drive real slow on the road because there’s going to be trucks coming and they don’t see you till the last second...and it’ll be bad,” says Witt.

If you are on the highway traveling and you run into an emergency you can dial 47 to get the Kansas Highway Patrol and dial 562 to get the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

