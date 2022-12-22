TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week.

The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday.

McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers made contact with a man at the original scene in the 200 block of SW Fillmore.

Neither man’s injuries were life threatening.

