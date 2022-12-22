TPD arrests man for Fillmore shooting
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a shooting earlier this week.
The Topeka Police Department said Thursday Dylan McDaniel, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault, related to a shooting Tuesday.
McDaniel was found at the hospital with his own gunshot wound shortly after officers made contact with a man at the original scene in the 200 block of SW Fillmore.
Neither man’s injuries were life threatening.
