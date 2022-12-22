Topeka Rescue Mission opens up warming center for relief from bitter cold

By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission is providing warm refuge this week for anyone who needs to get out of the weather.

Until 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 23, The Rescue Mission has opened up a warming center.

Executive Director La Manda Broyles said they knew there would be a lot of life or death situations when they began tracking the storm last week.

So, they set up a warming center to eat, sleep, and warm up from these dangerously cold conditions.

Broyles thanked the community for making their efforts possible.

”I just want to say a big thank you right now. Us being able to take care of people, it’s been because of everybody coming in and joining,” Broyles said. “We have had people drop off supplies at our door, we have had people provide snacks. Everybody has really looked at what they can do, not what they couldn’t do, and because of that we’ve saved lives and we’re really really grateful.”

The warming center is able to house 28 people at a time, and The Break-Through House has opened up as a second warming center to handle overflow.

